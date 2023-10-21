"It felt good to be going against other talented people," Britt said. "I think I did pretty good at that."

Although things didn't work out in Oxford's favor, Britt still felt good about his performance.

The Oxford native, who's rated as the No. 38 player in the 2026 class, starts at defensive end for the Yellow Jackets. Britt and the rest of his team faced quite the challenge Friday, hosting undefeated Clay Chalkville in a battle for the region.

OXFORD, Ala. — Keenan Britt may only be a sophomore, but he showed why colleges are already showing high interest in him Friday night.

Britt's earned four offers so far, all of which come from Power Five programs. Arkansas, Tennessee, UCF and Auburn have all offered the 6-foot-2 sophomore. He'll make the trip to the Plains Saturday for the Ole Miss game, his second game day visit of the year to Auburn.

This one kicks off at 6 p.m., and Britt couldn't be more excited.

"I’m just ready for that night game, I’m trying to see what it’s like," Britt said. "I heard it goes crazy in there, so I’m ready to see what it’s like."

Britt has family ties to the Auburn program. His older brother, KJ, played linebacker for the Tigers from 2017-2020, before being drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While KJ played strictly linebacker while at Auburn, the Tigers are pitching a more versatile role for Keenan.

"They’ve been telling me how I could play different positions in their defense," Britt said. "Just how versatile I could be...I could play a stand up defensive end and I could play middle linebacker all in one."

In eight games for Oxford this season, Britt's totaled 73 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.