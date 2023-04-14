Maddie Penta pitched a complete game and a pair of two-run home runs led the home team Tigers to victory.

With a five-run lead heading into the seventh inning, Auburn survived a flurry of LSU home runs in the final inning to win 5-3 Friday.

LSU tried to rally, but Auburn held on.

Following a rocky start against Troy this past Wednesday where she gave up some early runs, Penta opened Friday's game with six shutout frames.

LSU was fighting an uphill battle from the start, when Lindsey Garcia hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to put Auburn in front 2-0.

The lead was extended in the fourth inning when Bri Ellis doubled to right field. It set up a scoring opportunity for KK McCrary, who's had a multitude of clutch hits this week, for an RBI chance.

McCrary singled on an 0-2 count with two outs through the right side, scoring the run and putting Auburn up 3-0.

Nelia Peralta added two more runs on her fifth-inning homer, scoring Makayla Packer on what turned out to be the difference-maker for Auburn. LSU homered twice in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs off the long ball before Penta finished it out.

Both teams return to action Saturday afternoon, facing off at 1 p.m. CT.