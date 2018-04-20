Gadsden City’s Jamontez Woods is an in-state running back to keep an eye on in the 2019 class.
Several colleges already are, including Auburn.
Woods, who is six-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, doesn't have an Auburn offer. Not yet. But he is receiving interest from the Tigers and will receive an evaluation visit next week from running backs coach Tim Horton.
“Coach Horton told me to be patient,” Woods said. “He’s only offered four running backs, so he wants me to be patient.”
Woods is willing to wait.
“An offer from Auburn would be special,” Woods said.
Woods has offers from Ole Miss, UAB, Troy, Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Alabama State and Liberty. He’s receiving interest from Auburn, Alabama and Tennessee, among others.
Woods visited Auburn on April 7 and attended the Tigers’ spring game.
“It was awesome,” Woods said. “I like it at Auburn. I talked to Coach Horton when I was there and I really like him. I also like their running game and they have some pretty good running backs.”
Woods plans to return to Auburn in the summer and/or fall.
“I’ll definitely be back,” Woods said. “I really like it down there.”
Woods rushed for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. Coaches from Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, UAB and Troy plan to visit Gadsden City during the spring.