Gadsden City’s Jamontez Woods is an in-state running back to keep an eye on in the 2019 class.

Several colleges already are, including Auburn.

Woods, who is six-feet tall and weighs 210 pounds, doesn't have an Auburn offer. Not yet. But he is receiving interest from the Tigers and will receive an evaluation visit next week from running backs coach Tim Horton.

“Coach Horton told me to be patient,” Woods said. “He’s only offered four running backs, so he wants me to be patient.”

Woods is willing to wait.

“An offer from Auburn would be special,” Woods said.