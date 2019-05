Auburn's first game of the 2019 season will be a prime-time affair.

The Tigers will face Oregon in the 2019 AdvoCare Classic beginning at 6:30 p.m. CDT. That game will be played at the AT&T Center in Dallas, Texas, and televised by ABC.

These two teams haven't faced each other since the 2010 BCS Championship game, which Auburn won 22-19. That game was played in suburban Phoenix.