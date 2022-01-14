Auburn one of 'top schools' for 2023 4-star DE
Class of 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker says that Auburn is near the top as far as his recruitment goes.
“Auburn is definitely a top school of my interest," Parker said.
The Phenix City, Alabama, native talks daily with members of the staff, most commonly with outside linebackers coach Bert Watts. As his conversations with Auburn progress, so does his excitement.
“I’m excited to keep learning about the program and continue our relationship," Parker said. "That’s gonna be a school I consider when it’s all said and done to committing.”
With 19 offers ranging across every Power Five conference, Parker will have a busy next couple of months taking visits to schools. He'll start his visits with schools that began asking first, to "respect the first-come, first-serve rule."
Parker will visit Georgia this week and North Carolina toward the end of January. He will also try to visit Auburn later this month if he can.
"I will get down there," Parker said. "If not [later this month], definitely in the summertime."
The 4-star lineman plans to narrow down schools in June, but it's a process he's not going to rush.
"I like to take things slow, I don’t want to rush anything at all," Parker said. "Whenever the day is, the day will come.”