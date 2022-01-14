Auburn one of 'top schools' for 2023 4-star DE

Class of 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker says that Auburn is near the top as far as his recruitment goes. “Auburn is definitely a top school of my interest," Parker said.

Parker is a 4-star DE from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

The Phenix City, Alabama, native talks daily with members of the staff, most commonly with outside linebackers coach Bert Watts. As his conversations with Auburn progress, so does his excitement. “I’m excited to keep learning about the program and continue our relationship," Parker said. "That’s gonna be a school I consider when it’s all said and done to committing.” With 19 offers ranging across every Power Five conference, Parker will have a busy next couple of months taking visits to schools. He'll start his visits with schools that began asking first, to "respect the first-come, first-serve rule."