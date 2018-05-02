“Auburn leads and then I’d say Florida State is No. 2,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield, a four-star athlete from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., continued to list Auburn his leader following a visit last weekend.

AUBURN | Auburn has added three commitments in the past five days and could be on the verge of adding more.

Sheffield arrived in Auburn on Friday, but had to leave Saturday morning and travel to Albany, Ga. to compete in the state track meet.



“I didn’t want to leave,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield returned to Auburn Saturday afternoon and stayed until Sunday.

“I was so happy to get back (from the track meet),” Sheffield said. “I love it here. This was a big visit for me and I loved it.”

Sheffield visited Auburn with teammate and close friend, four-star cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who committed to Auburn on Monday. Sheffield’s mother and coach also made the trip.

“My mom loves it,” Sheffield said. “She asked all the questions she had to ask and they answered them for her.”

Sheffield spent a lot of time with Auburn commitments Bo Nix and Georgia Pickens. He also met with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

“Everybody is like family,” Sheffield said. “I can see that they genuinely care about me. They don’t just talk about football. I know football is a big part, but they talk about education a lot, too.”

Another reason Sheffield is high on Auburn is Simpson. The two are close friends and would like to continue to be teammates in college.

“It’s very important to me,” Sheffield said of playing alongside Simpson in college. “(Simpson) is my guy, my best friend. I want to play with him on the next level.”

Sheffield is considering joining Simpson on Auburn’s commitment list, and it could happen soon.

“It’s coming,” Sheffield said of his commitment. “I love it here.”