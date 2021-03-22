AuburnSports - Auburn on top for JUCO WR

Auburn is the early favorite for one of the top junior college wide receivers. Latreal Jones, a JCGridiron.com Fall All-American from Pearl River Community College (Miss)., has Auburn at the top of his list. “Auburn is No. 1,” Jones said. “I’ve talked to all the coaches and love the whole staff.” Especially wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. “I love Coach Williams,” Jones said. “We always talk. I would love for him to be my wide receivers coach. I feel like he understands me. He’s been through what I’ve been through.”

Latreal Jones plans to graduate in December with three years of eligiblity. (PRCC Athletics)

Jones has not visited Auburn, but did experience a virtual visit last week. He liked everything he saw. “I saw the campus, the facilities, the indoor facility, the stadium and the dorms,” Jones said. “I loved it. It’s a beautiful campus.” Jones went to high school in Taylorsville, Miss, which is home to former Auburn great/NFL first-round draft pick Jason Campbell. Although Jones was an infant during Campbell’s career, he knows of the hometown legend. “Auburn is a big school for us in Taylorsville because of Jason Campbell,” Jones said. “Because of him, Auburn has been a dream school for me.”