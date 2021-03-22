AuburnSports - Auburn on top for JUCO WR

Auburn on top for JUCO WR
Auburn is the early favorite for one of the top junior college wide receivers.
Latreal Jones, a JCGridiron.com Fall All-American from Pearl River Community College (Miss)., has Auburn at the top of his list.
“Auburn is No. 1,” Jones said. “I’ve talked to all the coaches and love the whole staff.”
Especially wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams.
“I love Coach Williams,” Jones said. “We always talk. I would love for him to be my wide receivers coach. I feel like he understands me. He’s been through what I’ve been through.”
Jones has not visited Auburn, but did experience a virtual visit last week. He liked everything he saw.
“I saw the campus, the facilities, the indoor facility, the stadium and the dorms,” Jones said. “I loved it. It’s a beautiful campus.”
Jones went to high school in Taylorsville, Miss, which is home to former Auburn great/NFL first-round draft pick Jason Campbell. Although Jones was an infant during Campbell’s career, he knows of the hometown legend.
“Auburn is a big school for us in Taylorsville because of Jason Campbell,” Jones said. “Because of him, Auburn has been a dream school for me.”
Needless to say, Jones on March 7 was elated to learn of an Auburn offer.
“It felt amazing, a blessing,” Jones said. “I talked to Coach Williams and he told me about the offer. It was a dream come true.”
Jones is receiving interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss, but the home state schools are trailing out-of-state Auburn.
A commitment could come sooner than later.
“I’m getting close,” Jones said.
In six games as a sophomore, Jones had 33 receptions for 415 yards (12.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. His two-year total at Pearl River includes 47 receptions for 660 yards and three scores.
Jones, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, is on pace to graduate in December with three years of eligibility.
Truly Blessed & Honored 🙏🏾 ‼️To Receive An ⭕️ffer From AUBURN UNIVERSITY #WarEagle 👏🏾🦅🦅@CoachCwill @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/lW6dNF6Nhe— Latrealjones (@Latrealjones1) March 8, 2021