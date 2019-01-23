The offer from Auburn was No. 5 for Shaw. He also has offers from Texas A&M, West Virginia, Central Michigan and Samford.

“My coach told me that he offered, that Auburn offered,” Shaw said. “I was very surprised and it felt great. Auburn is a great school.”

Shaw was even more surprised by the news he received after Malzahn left.

Class of 2020 athlete Eric Shaw was surprised when Auburn coach Gus Malzahn arrived at Reeltown High School on Tuesday.

Shaw, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds, plays wide receiver, outside linebacker and defensive end for Reeltown. His position in college is yet to be determined.



“Auburn likes me at wide receiver, but I think they like me on defense, too,” Shaw said. “But they are like the other schools – they are going to wait and see what I grow into, see how much weight I put on and how much faster I get.”

Which position he plays in college isn’t a big factor for Shaw when making his college choice. And making that decision isn’t something he plans to do anytime soon.

Even though he has several early offers, he intends to make an informed decision.

“I don’t really have a favorite or even a list right now,” Shaw said. “I want to do more research on all the schools, take my time and make sure I make the right decision.”