AuburnSports - Auburn offers JUCO pass rusher

Georgia Military College’s Byron Young had an eventful Tuesday. The sophomore pass rusher began the day with offers from Tennessee and East Carolina. He ended it with an offer from Auburn. “I had a pretty good day,” Young said. “Tennessee was my first SEC offer and I was not expecting it. It felt great.” So did the Auburn offer. “I talked to Coach G (Rodney Garner) and Coach Gus (Malzahn) and they told me about it. It felt really good. They had been recruiting me already and talking to me, so I kinda thought they would.”

Young already is familiar with Auburn. He attended games at Jordan-Hare Stadium and now lives within a short drive from campus. “I’m from Georgetown, S.C., but I live in Columbus, Ga. right now,” Young said. “That’s only 45 minutes from Auburn. I’ve been to Auburn before and really like it.” Young has liked Auburn for a while now. “I always have been like a fan of theirs,” Young said. “I like how they compete. They always compete hard every year against Alabama, and I love it.”