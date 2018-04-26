“Coach Gus called right before practice and we were talking on the phone and he told me,” Sharp said. “I was a little surprised, but it felt real good. It’s my first SEC offer.”

Junior college offensive guard LaQuinston Sharp received an offer from Auburn on Tuesday, and Gus Malzahn made sure he knew.

Sharp, from East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, spoke with area recruiter Marcus Woodson and Malzahn.



“Coach Malzahn wants me to come on a visit,” Sharp said. “I’ve never been to Auburn, so I want to go check it out. I don’t know when, but I want to go.”

Sharp, who is 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, has since added offers from Florida Atlantic and Missouri to go with ones from Southeastern Louisiana and Auburn.

“I’m excited,” Sharp said. “I’m waiting to see who else offers. A lot of schools have been coming by and talking to me.”

Sharp, a former standout at Columbus (Miss.) High, is entering his sophomore season at East Mississippi.