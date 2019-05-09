Auburn offers Georgia d-tackle, moves into top group
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele visited Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga. last Thursday. He was there to check on defensive tackle Jaden Hardy.
Steele apparently liked what he saw and heard.
“Coach Steele told my head coach that Auburn offered,” Hardy said.
It was news Hardy had been wanting to receive, but not expecting.
“I was surprised,” Hardy said. “It was exciting. I really like Auburn. I’ve been following them since Cam Newton was there.”
The offer from the Tigers moved them into Hardy’s top group.
“Auburn is definitely in my top three with Kentucky and Vanderbilt,” Hardy said. “Auburn is a good program. I like Auburn. And I want to be an engineer and I like their engineering school.”
Hardy also likes the idea of playing for Steele and defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
“Coach Steele is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country, if not the best,” Hardy said. “And Coach Garner is definitely one of the top d-line coaches in the country, if not the best. He also puts defensive linemen in the NFL.”
Hardy camped at Auburn as a freshman, but has not returned. He plans to change that soon.
“I’m visiting Auburn once school is out,” Hardy said. “I think it will be the first week in June.”
In addition to Auburn, Hardy, who is 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, has offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Syracuse, Colorado and Louisville, among others.
Blessed to receive an offer from Auburn University @coach_ksteele @CoachZoller pic.twitter.com/LSCkprRHVp— Jaden Hardy💰 (@JadenHardy20) May 2, 2019