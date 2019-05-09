Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele visited Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Ga. last Thursday. He was there to check on defensive tackle Jaden Hardy.

Steele apparently liked what he saw and heard.

“Coach Steele told my head coach that Auburn offered,” Hardy said.

It was news Hardy had been wanting to receive, but not expecting.

“I was surprised,” Hardy said. “It was exciting. I really like Auburn. I’ve been following them since Cam Newton was there.”