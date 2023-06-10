The offers are starting to roll in for CJ May. In recent weeks, the 2025 defensive end has added offers from programs like Miami, Georgia and Clemson. Following his performance in the Auburn Elite Camp Friday, the Highland Home, Ala., native added Auburn to the list. He couldn't be more excited about it, either. "Growing up as a little kid, it’s always Alabama or Auburn," May said. "At a young age I picked Auburn. I was like six or seven years old, my dad brought me to my first Auburn game and ever since then, I’ve always been in love with the program. I guess you could say this one means a lot to me, it hits home."

CJ May was offered by Auburn Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

May was under defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett during the camp, also getting to do some work alongside his older cousin and 2023 Auburn signee Keldric Faulk. "I like the way Coach Garrett coaches his players," May said. "Keldric Faulk, he gets coached by him and he likes him a lot. Honestly it was a great experience and I loved every bit of it." Once May wrapped up camp, Garrett pulled him aside and delivered the good news. "It means a lot coming from the home state," May said of the offer. "It’s very hard to get those offers, so receiving an offer from my home state, it’s a very blessed experience." Auburn was just one of several campuses May will see this month. He'll be at Tennessee Sunday, Notre Dame Monday and Louisville Tuesday. May not only wants to get a good look at the campus or what the program has to offer, but coaching style is incredibly important to him. It's the reason why he camped at Auburn, and he liked what he saw. "I like the way Coach Garrett and them carry their program. It’s just a good environment out here, I love the way they coach the program."