AuburnSports - Auburn offer 'crazy humbling' for Texas dual-threat QB

Auburn offer 'crazy humbling' for Texas dual-threat QB
Auburn has a commitment from Holden Geriner, but is looking to add a second quarterback to the 2022 class.
Nick Evers is now an option to fill the spot.
Evers, a dual-threat quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas, received an offer from Auburn on Wednesday.
“I got a call from Coach (Mike) Bobo and he offered me,” Evers said. “We have been missing each other for the last couple days, so when we connected — he extended it.”
The offer was well-received.
“It felt awesome because it’s such a great program with so much tradition,” Evers said. “It’s crazy humbling.”
Evers and Bobo have started to develop a relationship. The offer came Wednesday, but the two have been talking well before then.
“We’ve been talking for a few weeks,” Evers said. “He seems like such a good dude. You can tell he knows the game.”
Bobo is a big draw to Auburn for Evers, but not the only one. Evers is well aware of Auburn’s history and tradition.
“When I think of Auburn I think big boy football, great fans, and beautiful part of the country,” he said. “There is so much to like.”
Including the depth chart.
Evers is aware of Auburn’s plan to take two quarterbacks in this class. He’s aware of Geriner.
“I know they have a current QB commit,” Evers said. “But if I decided to go there - I’ve competed all my life, so this is no different. We’d have to push each other to be better.”
Evers now has offers from Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Kansas, among many others. He hopes to narrow his focus soon and possibly make a commitment.
“While I don’t have an absolute timeline, I’m currently looking to cut my list and really focus on my commitment,” Evers said. “It’s pretty close and it’s time to start helping recruit for my class.”
Rivals ranks Evers, who is 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class and No. 49 overall recruit in Texas.
As a junior, Evers completed 202-of-299 passes (68%) for 2,591 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Extremely blessed to speak with @CoachMikeBobo & to be offered a scholarship to Auburn University! #WarEagle 🦅@bbasil01, @Scott_grantham, @JagFootball, @JagFBRecruits, @air14football @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/wMolWlF3bu— nicco (@NickEvers12) March 4, 2021
Junior Season Film— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 8, 2020
🔹202/299 - 2,591 Yards
🔹25 Total TD’s / 6 Int
🔹68% Completions@bbasil01 @Scott_grantham @JagFootball @JagFBRecruits @air14football https://t.co/T90mZqDbkU