“I talked to Coach (Travis) Williams and he told me about it,” Thornton said. “It felt great. Auburn is one of the schools I was looking at growing up.”

On Wednesday, he added one from Auburn.

The safety from Central-Phenix City already had offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Duke, South Florida, South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette.

Thornton wasn’t the only person in his family excited about the offer. Brandy Brown, his mother, was, too.



“She was very excited,” Thornton said. “She would like it if I were to stay close to home.”

Thornton is considering it. He has visited Auburn several times, including a trip to campus earlier this month. Thornton plans to return again in April for the Tigers’ spring game.

“(The Auburn offer) is a big factor for me,” Thornton said. “I’ve been following them since I was young, and I love Coach Williams. He’s always stayed in contact with me.”

Thornton’s main schools right now are Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but he isn’t in a rush to make a commitment.

“I want to commit early, but I also want to weigh out my options,” Thornton said. “I think I’ll do it right before my senior season.”

As a junior, Thornton, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, had 44 tackles and two interceptions. Rivals ranks him the No. 3 safety in Alabama in 2019.