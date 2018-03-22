Ray Thornton’s offer list continues to grow.
The safety from Central-Phenix City already had offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Duke, South Florida, South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette.
On Wednesday, he added one from Auburn.
“I talked to Coach (Travis) Williams and he told me about it,” Thornton said. “It felt great. Auburn is one of the schools I was looking at growing up.”
Thornton wasn’t the only person in his family excited about the offer. Brandy Brown, his mother, was, too.
“She was very excited,” Thornton said. “She would like it if I were to stay close to home.”
Thornton is considering it. He has visited Auburn several times, including a trip to campus earlier this month. Thornton plans to return again in April for the Tigers’ spring game.
“(The Auburn offer) is a big factor for me,” Thornton said. “I’ve been following them since I was young, and I love Coach Williams. He’s always stayed in contact with me.”
Thornton’s main schools right now are Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, but he isn’t in a rush to make a commitment.
“I want to commit early, but I also want to weigh out my options,” Thornton said. “I think I’ll do it right before my senior season.”
As a junior, Thornton, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, had 44 tackles and two interceptions. Rivals ranks him the No. 3 safety in Alabama in 2019.
