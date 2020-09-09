AuburnSports - Teammates observe 'overall' improvement from Shedrick Jackson

The newcomers should cast away any doubt about depth in the room, as well. Auburn signed five receivers in its 2020 class, four of which are former 4-star prospects. Howard transfer Caylin Newton , younger brother of Cam, is being added to the mix as a pass-catcher, also.

Auburn knows what the top of its receiving corps will look like this season, as Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove all return after they were the Tigers' first-, second- and third-leading pass catchers on the roster last year, respectively.

After the top three of Williams, Schwartz and Stove, every other receiver who caught a pass last season either graduated, transferred or changed positions.

Except Jackson.

And as he goes through 2020 fall camp, now as one of Auburn's most experienced receivers, his teammates are observing improvements in his game from top to bottom.

“One guy I feel that’s most improved, I’d say Shed Jackson," Williams said on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. "Just his overall — his route-running, he’s a crisp route-runner, and he’s learned how to catch the ball now, so I feel like he’s going to be a good contributor this year for us."

Learning how to catch passes within an offense sounds elementary, but in Jackson's case, he hasn't been asked to do it much at Auburn, with only four receptions in two seasons.

Instead, Bo Jackson's nephew became one of the Tigers' better players in another regard.

When Nate Craig-Myers left Auburn in the middle of the 2018 season, Jackson took over his role as a blocking specialist — and a good one, at that.

Gus Malzahn was pleased with Jackson's commitment to helping the team, and as a result, the true freshman appeared in 11 games in 2018. But he only had a pair of receptions.

Though he took up a similar responsibility as primarily a blocking receiver last season — again as a standout in that department — he started to gain the trust of his teammates and coaches in the passing game, too. Bo Nix targeted Jackson four times in the last three games of the year.

Last week, when Stove was explaining how new offensive coordinator Chad Morris is pushing the receivers downfield more often that seasons past, he said Jackson was among those diversifying his route tree, as well.

Jackson, who is most often utilized at the big slot receiver position, will see the field in 2020. He's far too experienced and skilled a blocker to not have a heavy role in each game.

Whether he can emerge as a true No. 4 option for Auburn as an all-around receiver, however, is the question. His teammates tend to believe the answer is "yes."

"Definitely, he can have a breakout year," Williams said of Jackson.