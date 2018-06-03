“I would say they have moved up to No. 2,” Marshall said. “I can’t say that I’m ready to de-commit or anything like that, but it’s close. They are still behind Georgia because I have better relationships with Georgia, but it’s close.”

Marshall spent four days in Auburn, arriving on Thursday and leaving on Sunday, and left with the Tigers not far from the top.

AUBURN | Auburn has made a big move for Georgia four-star commitment Trezman Marshall , and used its Big Cat Weekend to do so.

Marshall, who is from Clinch County in Homerville, Ga., spent a lot of time during his visit with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams. The two began building a bond in April and strengthened it over the weekend.



“I like Coach T-Will period, and not as a coach, but as a person,” Marshall said. “He started recruiting me about two months ago, so I’m building a relationship with him. He can relate to a lot of stuff that I say. Our relationship is getting better.”

Marshall also spent time with Auburn linebacker commitment Owen Pappoe. The two are close friends and have talked about playing together in college, but neither is pressuring the other about which college it could be.

“We don’t really try and recruit each other,” Marshall said. “It’s all love.”

Marshall has taken two visits to Auburn in the past month and plans to return at least once more.

“Auburn is most definitely in it (for me),” Marshall said. “And I’ll most definitely take an official visit to Auburn. This was my second time (at Auburn) and I started getting better relationships with the coaches and players. I just have to keep building those.”

Marshall also plans to visit Tennessee and Alabama, in addition to Georgia.

Rivals ranks Marshall the No. 13 athlete in the 2019 class and No. 15 overall recruit in Georgia.