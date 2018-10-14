“I think he's one of our big-play guys. Every time he touches the football, he does something positive. So, to answer your question, yes,” said Malzahn.

Should the true freshman wide receiver have an expanded role in Auburn’s floundering offense? For once, Gus Malzahn gave an emphatic answer.

AUBURN | Anthony Schwartz touched the football just five times Saturday but led Auburn in rushing yards and was second in receiving yards.

The first two times Schwartz touched the ball against Tennessee, he ran for nine and then 17 yards on Auburn’s opening touchdown drive. But it was his third touch, which came late in the first half, that brought the Jordan-Hare crowd to their feet.

Schwartz caught a comeback route from quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 37-yard line, broke a tackle and used a hesitation step to blow past a couple of defenders down the right sideline for a 76-yard touchdown, the Tigers’ longest play from scrimmage this season.

“You get the ball in that guy’s hands, you better watch out,” Stidham said.

Schwartz finished the game with two receptions for 83 yards and three carries for 44 yards, totaling 127 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on five touches. He was one of just a few standouts in the 30-24 loss to the Volunteers.

Fellow true freshman wideout Seth Williams led the team with five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown.

“The future is definitely bright,” said senior wide receiver Ryan Davis, who had seven catches for 57 yards. “I know our receivers are going to be in good hands once I leave. Just them keeping doing that week in and week out is going to give them the confidence going forward. It's very pleasing to see.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday at Ole Miss. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.