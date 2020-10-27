AuburnSports - Auburn must deal with dangerous LSU pass rush

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a test,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “They got two or three guys that can flat get-out to the quarterback, especially on the edge, so we’re going to have to do a really good job, you know, whether it’s scheme or whether it’s situational. When they pin their ears back, they know it’s fast. They’re very effective, very impressive watching them on film.”

It will be a huge test for an Auburn’s offensive line that’s had its share of difficulties this season and now must adjust to losing perhaps its top player.

AUBURN | LSU leads the SEC with 14 sacks. BJ Ojulari is one of the nation’s most exciting freshmen pass rushers.

Ojulari, who flipped his commitment from Tennessee to LSU a year ago, leads the conference with 4.0 sacks in four games. He also has nine tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and one forced fumble. LSU uses a lot of weapons in pass-rushing situations including All-American safety JaCoby Stevens, who is 10th in the SEC with 2.5 sacks.

One of the keys for Auburn will be establishing the run and not putting quarterback Bo Nix and its offensive tackles in a lot of obvious passing situations. LSU, however, is also pretty stingy against the run, ranking fifth in the SEC allowing 127.7 rushing yards per game.

“We were able to run the football, you know. I think that helps everything,” said Malzahn of the offense against Ole Miss. “It helps the line, it helps the quarterback, it helps the receivers. You know, that's Auburn football. That's what we talked about going in, and our guys did a good job of that.

“I think for the third week in a row we rushed for 200 yards. We've just got to keep building upon that, and that'll help everyone.”

Auburn, which is 12th in the SEC allowing 12 sacks through five games, will face an athletic LSU defensive front without starting right guard Brandon Council, who suffered a season-ending injury at Ole Miss last Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Keiondre Jones or junior Austin Troxell is expected to step into the starting lineup this week. Jones replaced Council for the final 10 snaps of the Ole Miss game.

“We finished the game with Keiondre Jones, which I think he’s in a good spot to take that next step; we need a good week of practice,” Malzahn said. “Then we got Austin Troxell, too, who is a veteran guy too. You know, big weeks for both those guys, along with our guys that have been playing.

“You have seen the guys improve the last couple weeks. Of course, we talked about last time was the first time, two weeks in a row, we had the same five. Now, obviously, we’re not going to have one of those five. But we just got to try to keep developing that continuity.”

Auburn hosts LSU Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.