Auburn moves to top for 4-star defensive back
AUBURN | Auburn has moved to the top of the list for Rockledge (Fla.) defensive back Ladarius Tennison.
Tennison, who is being recruited by Auburn to play the nickel position, named the Tigers his leader after a two-day visit last weekend for the end-of-the-summer picnic.
“Auburn is No. 1 for me,” Tennison said. “It feels like home and I like everything about Auburn. The organization is nice, the school is nice, the football program is nice. Everything is nice. I really like everything about it.”
Tennison, his mother, uncle and two sisters arrived in Auburn Saturday morning. It was Tennison’s second visit to Auburn, the first coming in March.
“Saturday was great. I loved it,” Tennison said. “My family loved it. They had a great time. We ate, played cornhole and got to talk to the coaches.”
Tennison spent a lot of time during the visit with area recruiter Kodi Burns and would-be position coach Wesley McGriff.
“I had the chance to really connect with them,” Tennison said. “I talked to all of the coaches, but mainly Coach Burns and Coach McGriff. I really like them.”
Tennison’s visit to Auburn was the last of the summer for him. Next up is a decision, which he plans to make in the coming weeks.
“I’m getting close,” he said. “I’ll be making my decision in September.”