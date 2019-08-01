“Auburn is No. 1 for me,” Tennison said. “It feels like home and I like everything about Auburn. The organization is nice, the school is nice, the football program is nice. Everything is nice. I really like everything about it.”

Tennison, who is being recruited by Auburn to play the nickel position, named the Tigers his leader after a two-day visit last weekend for the end-of-the-summer picnic.

AUBURN | Auburn has moved to the top of the list for Rockledge (Fla.) defensive back Ladarius Tennison .

Tennison, his mother, uncle and two sisters arrived in Auburn Saturday morning. It was Tennison’s second visit to Auburn, the first coming in March.



“Saturday was great. I loved it,” Tennison said. “My family loved it. They had a great time. We ate, played cornhole and got to talk to the coaches.”

Tennison spent a lot of time during the visit with area recruiter Kodi Burns and would-be position coach Wesley McGriff.

“I had the chance to really connect with them,” Tennison said. “I talked to all of the coaches, but mainly Coach Burns and Coach McGriff. I really like them.”

Tennison’s visit to Auburn was the last of the summer for him. Next up is a decision, which he plans to make in the coming weeks.

“I’m getting close,” he said. “I’ll be making my decision in September.”