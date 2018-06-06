“I loved it,” McIntosh said. “The atmosphere is great. I definitely can see myself at Auburn.”

McIntosh, the No. 6 running back in the 2019 class, listed Auburn among his top schools after visiting for Big Cat on Saturday.

McIntosh was one of 31 recruits at Auburn’s premier recruiting event of the year. He was a member of area recruiter Larry Porter’s team that competed against other top recruits.



“We had a lot of fun just being around the coaches, the players and the recruits,” McIntosh said. “There were a bunch of great recruits and we all had a real good time.”

McIntosh, from University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., spent a lot of time with Porter and running backs coach Tim Horton. He also spoke to Auburn freshman running back Shaun Shivers (“Worm”), who is from South Florida.

“I’ve been talking to ‘Worm’ and he’s been telling me things about Auburn,” McIntosh said. “He tells me that he fits in with the players, that they are cool and stuff like that.”

The visit to Auburn was McIntosh’s first, but he doesn’t intend on it being his last.

“I’ll definitely be back,” he said. “I’ll probably be back for a game.”

McIntosh doesn’t list a favorite school.

“I just have a lot of top schools that I’m very interested like Auburn, Oklahoma and Miami, of course,” he said. “Alabama is in there, too.”