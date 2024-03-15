"I get to walk these halls knowing that I could be here one day and it feels good," Norman said of his visit. "It went great, got a chance to watch practice, watch walkthroughs, got a chance to talk to Coach (Marcus) Davis, it was a good day."

Thursday, the three-star wide receiver out of Carver Montgomery made the short trip over to the Plains for his first visit since the offer. It was a rewarding feeling.

During his trip, he got to meet one-on-one with the wide receivers coach Davis, as the two furthered their relationship.

"We went all the way back to his childhood days," Norman said. "He was giving me his background story, telling me how he is as a coach and what he wants to see in me as a player. It was a good conversation with him."

Norman got to see first-hand how Davis treats his players, watching Auburn get in a spring practice. Overall, he appreciated the approach that Davis takes with his receivers.

"Everybody was moving with great tempo," Norman said. "I actually got to see Coach do some one-on-one drills with his receivers and he was sitting there, getting everybody at their best."

Among those practice for Auburn was Malik Blocton, a former high school teammate of Norman. It's a positive for Norman, seeing someone he knows and trusts in a program.

"It was actually great because I know that if I do come here, I’m not just gonna be the new kid on the block," Norman said. "I’ll actually have some people to look after me."

As for Norman, where does Auburn sit after the visit?

"Auburn is most definitely in my top schools because I’ve been wanting an Auburn offer for a while now," Norman said.