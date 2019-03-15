AUBURN | With the NFL Combine and Pro Day in the books, and the 2019 NFL Draft just five weeks away, it’s a good time check in on several mock drafts to see where Auburn’s players project in the draft.

Six former Tigers participated in the Combine and five more were at Auburn’s Pro Day.



Many sites such as ESPN.com and NFL.com only have first-round mocks at this time, with no Auburn players currently projected to go on day one. But a few sites such as DraftSite.com, Walter Football and The Draft Wire already have multi-round mocks available.



The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville from April 25-27.



