Auburn 'might be the place' for 4-star CB Dale Miller
Auburn has always had a home feel for 4-star CB Dale Miller. The former Hoover corner who's now at IMG Academy in Florida grew up an Auburn fan and has been to campus plenty of times. But since moving to IMG he hasn't been able to travel to the Plains quite as often.
He was back on campus Saturday, though, getting to see Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare and meeting with the coaches.
"It felt good re-visiting the campus again and seeing the coaches, getting to talk to them," Miller said. "Actually seeing Auburn practice and seeing how they practice. It just really felt good putting back on an Auburn uniform to take pictures again because I know Auburn’s been like a dream school since I was little and this might be the place."
Along with watching Auburn practice, Miller sat in with Zac Etheridge in some film room sessions for the DBs and the defense.
"I like the vibe of the coaches, I actually seen how they work on the field and the chemistry and atmosphere," Miller said. "I just like every part of it."
Watching the schemes in practice and the film, Miller thinks he'd fit in well with the defense that Jeff Schmedding is going to run and how Etheridge uses his defensive backs.
Now with another visit to the Plains under his belt, a decision is nearing.
The school he's loved since he was little is standing near the top of his recruitment heading into that decision.
"It just feels like home," Miller said. "And also I told you, I’ve been an Auburn fan since I was like a little kid so it just comes to me and naturally flows to me."