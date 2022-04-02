Auburn 'might be the place' for 4-star CB Dale Miller

Auburn has always had a home feel for 4-star CB Dale Miller. The former Hoover corner who's now at IMG Academy in Florida grew up an Auburn fan and has been to campus plenty of times. But since moving to IMG he hasn't been able to travel to the Plains quite as often.

He was back on campus Saturday, though, getting to see Auburn scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare and meeting with the coaches.

"It felt good re-visiting the campus again and seeing the coaches, getting to talk to them," Miller said. "Actually seeing Auburn practice and seeing how they practice. It just really felt good putting back on an Auburn uniform to take pictures again because I know Auburn’s been like a dream school since I was little and this might be the place."