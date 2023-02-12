The Tigers took care of business from Clearwater, Fla., scoring a season-high 10 runs in a 10-0 mercy rule of Illinois. Maddie Penta and Shelby Lowe combined for the shutout, while three homers helped take care of things at the plate.

Penta got the start for Auburn, showing the same consistency as she had earlier this weekend. The sophomore pitched four innings of scoreless ball, giving up three hits and striking out nine batters. Lowe pitched a 1-2-3 fifth inning to finish the shutout.

Auburn's offense got going in the second inning, with four separate batters contributing to the four-run frame. Annabelle Widra, Icess Tresvik, Nelia Peralta and Carlee McCondichie all recorded an RBI.

Multiple home runs were hit in the third inning to extend the lead even further. Aspyn Godwin, who leads the team in RBI, hit her second homer of the season, a two-run shot to make it 6-0. Tresvik hit her first home run in an Auburn uniform a couple batters later to make it 7-0.

Tennessee transfer KK McCrary doubled in another run in the fourth inning, before crossing the plate herself on a two-run blast by Widra. The Michigan transfer finished the day 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and team-best three RBI.

The Tigers return home this upcoming weekend for five games in the Tiger Invitational, where they'll face Villanova, Austin Peay and Dayton over the weekend.

Game 1 of the Friday doubleheader is set for 3 p.m. CT against Austin Peay, with Game 2 against Villanova scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.