Auburn making ‘pretty big move’ for 4-star WR

AUBURN | Omari Kelly doesn’t have an official list of top schools, but Auburn is certainly making a push up the 4-star wideout’s unofficial list. Kelly, a standout from Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., attended Auburn’s Big Cat recruiting event Sunday. “They’re making a pretty big move,” said Kelly. “They’re trying real hard compared to a lot of other schools.”

Auburn is making a big push for the in-state wide receiver. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Kelly, 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, has more than 20 offers. He officially visited UCF in June, and showed a lot of interest in Alabama and Florida. Auburn is right up there now too. “I’d say they’re one of the top schools,” Kelly said. “Coach (Bryan) Harsin was just telling me that he feels like I could come in and make a pretty good impact. Just my vibe and everything they get from me coming in and seeming like a leader.”