Mal Waldrep's been to Auburn plenty of times, but Saturday was a different type of visit for him. The Phenix City, Ala., native made his way to the Plains for his first game day visit with the Tigers when they played Samford. Overall, the trip went well as he took in the atmosphere and caught up with some familiar faces. "It went well, I left a little early but what I saw, I enjoyed the atmosphere," Waldrep said. "I felt they had a good tempo and their offense looked pretty decent. I enjoyed getting to see Coach (Jake) Thornton and talk to Coach (Hugh) Freeze. I just enjoyed being up there."

Mal Waldrep visited Auburn for the Samford game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Waldrep, 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, got to speak with Freeze ahead of the game. "It was like me talking to a person that I already have a relationship with," Waldrep said. "It was mainly just talking about how we played and their game plan going in to play Samford and it was just a real friendly conversation and stuff like that." Freeze made the trip the night prior to watch Waldrep and some of his teammates like Cam Coleman and Daylyn Upshaw play in a home game against Opelika. It meant a lot to Waldrep seeing him on the sideline. "It makes me feel important because that's the main guy," Waldrep said. "That’s the guy you want to see come to your games. That’s what everyone wants and everyone dreams for, just to have the head coach there. It really means something, it means that a program really wants you and I felt good about it."