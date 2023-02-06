It's time to start narrowing things down for Terrell Anderson. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Greensboro, N.C., dropped his top 10 schools near the tail end of last week and Auburn is right there in the mix. The Tigers are joined by Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Michigan and UCF. "I’ve been messing with Auburn for a minute now, they’ve been recruiting me for a while," Anderson said. "They were in my top 10 because they always kept it real with me, told me the truth. I feel like I can add a spark to their program."

Auburn is in Terrell Anderson's Top 10 schools. (Rivals.com)

Another reason Anderson is interested in Auburn is because of the bond he's got with the staff. "I’ve just built a great relationship with the coaches," Anderson said. "I like the program. I know Coach (Freeze) is trying to build it back up, get the program back up." Among those helping Hugh Freeze build the program back up is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who played at Auburn from 2013-2016. For Anderson, who's trying to reach the NFL, having someone that's recently witnessed first-hand how the game is changing is big. "It means a lot because eventually the league is gonna be a lot of more young guys," Anderson said. "He’s young, he knows how the league is fixing to evolve and stuff. He can get me better and he knows the stuff that I know." While Anderson has not yet visited Auburn, he's hopped on phone calls and multiple FaceTimes with Davis. "He really just knows football and I feel like he can definitely help me get to the next level," Anderson said.