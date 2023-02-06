Auburn makes top 10 for Anderson
It's time to start narrowing things down for Terrell Anderson.
The 6-foot-3 wide receiver out of Greensboro, N.C., dropped his top 10 schools near the tail end of last week and Auburn is right there in the mix.
The Tigers are joined by Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Louisville, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Michigan and UCF.
"I’ve been messing with Auburn for a minute now, they’ve been recruiting me for a while," Anderson said. "They were in my top 10 because they always kept it real with me, told me the truth. I feel like I can add a spark to their program."
Another reason Anderson is interested in Auburn is because of the bond he's got with the staff.
"I’ve just built a great relationship with the coaches," Anderson said. "I like the program. I know Coach (Freeze) is trying to build it back up, get the program back up."
Among those helping Hugh Freeze build the program back up is wide receivers coach Marcus Davis, who played at Auburn from 2013-2016. For Anderson, who's trying to reach the NFL, having someone that's recently witnessed first-hand how the game is changing is big.
"It means a lot because eventually the league is gonna be a lot of more young guys," Anderson said. "He’s young, he knows how the league is fixing to evolve and stuff. He can get me better and he knows the stuff that I know."
While Anderson has not yet visited Auburn, he's hopped on phone calls and multiple FaceTimes with Davis.
"He really just knows football and I feel like he can definitely help me get to the next level," Anderson said.
The two talk more than just football, though. Anderson wants to major in business at whatever school he chooses and Davis has spent time telling him about the classes at Auburn and even showing him virtual tours of the various classrooms.
Eventually, it's somewhere that Anderson wants to check out in-person.
"I’m definitely trying to come to Auburn at the end of March or beginning of April," Anderson said.
He'll also try to visit Penn State, Louisville and Michigan early-on in the spring.