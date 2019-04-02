“They definitely moved up,” Henderson said. “I really enjoyed it. I like the family feel it has and it’s a great atmosphere. I’ll definitely be back.”

Henderson, from Memphis (Tenn.) University School, visited Auburn for the first time and already plans to return.

Henderson arrived in Auburn Saturday morning and attended a scrimmage inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. Following the scrimmage, he spoke with several Auburn coaches, including Gus Malzahn, area recruiter Larry Porter and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.



“I had good conversations with them,” Henderson said. “Coach Grimes is a wise man. He doesn’t look like an o-line coach, but he’s definitely a technician and a players coach.”

Henderson also spoke with Auburn offensive line signee Keiondre Jones.

“He had nothing but good things to say,” Henderson said. “And everything he told me, I pretty much saw it.”

Although Auburn made a move up his list, Henderson said he’s not ready to name any favorites. He has plenty of time for that.

“I’ll probably leave my recruitment open for now and sign in February,” Henderson said. “But I’ll probably be back to Auburn before this school year ends.”