The four-star running back out of Quitman, Miss., made his first visit to Auburn, getting to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze, running backs coach Derrick Nix and tour the Woltosz Football Performance Facility.

He finally got to check off a visit to one of them Friday.

Freeze grew up in Independence, Miss., and being from the same state, there's definitely a connection.

"We’re Mississippi kids, we’re different," Dear said. "He kept it real with me. Great coach, I could see myself being coached by him."

The other guy that would be in charge of Dear is the running backs coach Nix. Dear knows about Nix's history in the game and sees the potential to get developed under him.

"Great coach, he’s been in the game a long time," Dear said. "Pretty sure he can teach me a lot at the running back position. Great guy, honest guy."

When it comes to Auburn, the tradition of running backs is something that sticks out to the No. 7 running back in the nation. Ronnie Brown and Bo Jackson are a couple that come to mind for Dear and Auburn's message is that he could be the next.

"I think about all the running backs that came here," Dear said. " I could see myself being the next great. They produce some great running backs, RBU."

Auburn preached priority to Dear throughout the day and it's one of the reasons he "for sure" wants to visit again. An official visit is something Dear looks to set up either for the fall or summer.

He'll do the same for several other programs and is eyeing a later decision, following the conclusion of his senior season.