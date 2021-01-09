AuburnSports - Auburn looks to stop skid against 'really good' Alabama team

“So, Alabama's really good. They've got really good personnel,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Nate Oats has done an outstanding job with them. People say, 'what's the difference?' It takes a little time to bring in your own culture, even though there are a lot of guys that were and there have been there for a while. They're really guarded. They're elite as far as their ability to guard and using their length and athleticism and play as a team.”

Auburn, on the other hand, has lost its last three games.

On the season, Alabama is 8-3 and currently sits atop the SEC.

Auburn basketball is looking to get back on track with in-state rival Alabama coming to town on Saturday.

“And offensively they're really hard to guard because they've got four or five guys that are difficult stay in front of. They spread it, they shoot it. They do a really good job from that standpoint. John Petty was Preseason All-SEC. You could have picked Herb Jones if you wanted to.”

For Alabama, Petty, Jones, Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly all average 12 or more points per game.

Starting point guard Justin Powell did not practice and is still day-to-day with a head injury that he suffered against Texas A&M.

Forced to take the starting point guard role and play point the majority of the way against Ole Miss, Allen Flanigan struggled to get in the flow of things. He finished the game with just four points and eight turnovers.

Turnovers have been an issue all season long for the Tigers and Pearl knows that’s something the team needs to improve upon.

“The turnover thing has been a real problem. And so, that's an issue,” Pearl said. “So teams are going to press up on us a little bit more. I think they're letting us play a little bit more in the league this year, it looks like. I think the free throw shooting is down a little bit, the fouls called down a little bit. And they're letting the kids play a little bit more. There's a little bit more contact.”

One thing Auburn has not struggled with this season is shooting the deep ball. The Tigers lead the SEC with 113 made threes, averaging 10.3 per game and shooting 34.3% from beyond-the-arc.

Alabama isn’t far behind, though, ranking third in the SEC with 103 made treys, averaging 9.4 per game and shooting 32.3%.

“Obviously the pace of play tomorrow, they can knock down 3-4 3s in a row and they can run you out fast. And they are relentless,” Pearl said. “So we've got to guard the line and we've got to know they've got about three or four guys that can drive right by us and attack the rim. It'll be a real challenge.”

Auburn and Alabama will tip-off inside Auburn Arena at 11 a.m. CST with the broadcast on ESPN2. Auburn carries a five-game home winning streak against Alabama and will look to extend that to six-straight home wins against the Crimson Tide.



