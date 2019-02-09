AUBURN — Before Bruce Pearl sat to speak, he stared deeply at a sheet with LSU-Auburn game notes.

Pearl followed the elongated pause with a fairly obvious statement.

"LSU is having a — they're having a great year," Pearl said.

To Pearl, it's as simple as that with Will Wade's squad.

Pearl praised the work of Wade who has jumped from Chattanooga to VCU to LSU and given Auburn's conference rival one of the more talented rosters in the league. He specifically name dropped two LSU starters — guard Tremont Waters and forward Naz Reid.

Waters leads the team in points, assists and steals, averaging 15.6, 5.9 and 3.0, respectively. Reid is a prominent front court presence who's the team leader in rebounds. As Pearl put it, Reid will be "a first-round pick at some point" and likely provides the biggest challenge for an Auburn side that has struggled to contain opposing bigs during Austin Wiley's absence and limitations.

Pearl likened LSU's combination of Waters and Reid to a one-two punch of his own.

"The combination of Waters and Naz Reid, really formidable as a point guard and a four-man. For us, that would be Jared Harper and Chuma Okeke, so just a great matchup there. Waters — you know, Jared Harper and Tremont Waters are two of the top two or three smaller point guards in the country," Pearl said. "What a great matchup that’s going to be — speed on speed. They both do it differently, but they’re really important to their teams as scorers and playmakers and the focal point of every scout."

Kavell Bigby-Williams drew another Auburn-LSU roster comparison.

"The big kid, Williams, he just blocks shots and rebounds and really is kind of like a 6-11 Horace and plays a great, great role," Pearl said. "LSU rebounds 38 percent of their missed shots. So they’re the No. 1 offensive-rebounding margin team, and they really go do a great job of go-getting it. It’s like some of those guys rebound the ball on the offensive end like it’s their play-call."

Auburn (16-6, 5-4 in SEC) rides a three-game winning streak as it travels to LSU (18-4, 8-1 in SEC).

The caveat: All three of those took place at home.

Auburn has been a noticeably different team inside Auburn Arena than elsewhere. Its only true road win of the season came against Texas A&M only three games into SEC play. Other than that, the Tigers have struggled at Ole Miss, at South Carolina and at Mississippi State. The latter two capped off a three-game losing streak that ousted Auburn from the top 25 for the first time this season.

Conversely, however, LSU hasn't been impenetrable at home. Wade & Co. have taken three of their four losses this season in front of their home fans, so the blueprint is there for Auburn. The Tigers need only look at their last two trips to Baton Rouge for further proof of the ability to steal a road win there.

Pearl's preferred blueprint includes avoiding early-game deficits similar to its most recent road SEC losses.

"I think it's the key to winning on the road — starting well. It's easier said than done. It sounds good, but the reality is: if you don't start well, you can continue to compete and claw and scratch and fight and, and you can still have a chance. But if you start well, it just has a better chance to end well," Pearl said. "I think the opponent knows you're there for a reason. I think the officials understand you were prepared, and they're not going to take it from you. It's always a real key to being able to win on the road, to start well."

A FUN SUBPLOT

Auburn starter Samir Doughty will be familiar with both coaches in this game.

He and Wade left VCU at the same time. In fact, it was Wade's personal recommendation that helped convince Pearl to use a transfer spot on the versatile backcourt contributor.

Here's what Pearl had to say when asked about the relationship between one of his players and the coach he'll face Saturday:

"I don't know what their contact level is now, but I can tell you Will had great things to say about Samir. He had nothing but praise. He thought I would be a good coach for Samir knowing Samir's personality and my personality. I'd like to think he was right about that. I really enjoy coaching Samir. He wants to get better. He's emotional. He's accountable. Those are great qualities combined. I thought he had a good relationship with coach Wade. I would imagine that, since he spent his first couple of years there, he did a lot of growing up there and a lot of developing there. He has just continued that here at Auburn. But I may not have taken Samir, if given the opportunity, had Will not made such a strong character reference for him."