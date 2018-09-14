“Then last week, we had a couple of big plays that were good. But when we're at our best, we have those explosive plays, especially when you're playing those quality opponents, that you have enough big plays to generate points. We would definitely like more.”

“That first game was pretty unique from the standpoint that, man, they dropped everybody back deep, deep. There weren't a lot of those big-play opportunities,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn.

A year later, the Tigers have just one offensive play of 30 or more yards through the first two games, tied with South Carolina for last in the conference.

AUBURN | Last season, Auburn had one of the most explosive offenses in the SEC producing 41 plays of 30 or more yards, an average of 2.9 per game.

With offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and most of his top receivers returning from last season, you’d expect the offense to pick up right where it left off last season. But that hasn’t been the case.

The one big play came on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Stidham to true freshman receiver Anthony Schwartz against Alabama State last Saturday.

In contrast, Ole Miss has 16 plays of 30 or more yards, Mississippi State nine, Missouri eight and Alabama seven. Even LSU, with a new starting quarterback and a host of new skill players, has four offensive plays of 30 or more yards.

“I definitely l think we have the playmakers for it,” Stidham said. “We’ve got guys that can really run. Got guys that can play really good football. My job is to get them the ball and try to make as many explosive plays as possible because a lot of our offense feeds off of those explosive plays.”

One plus for Auburn this Saturday is the expected return of big-play wide receiver Darius Slayton after the junior sat out the ASU game with a minor injury. Slayton, who caught three passes for 41 yards against Washington, was third in the SEC last season averaging 22.2 yards per catch.

In addition, injured receivers Eli Stove and Will Hastings, who returned from offseason knee surgeries against ASU, should be closer to taking a bigger role in the offense.

LSU will bring the nation’s No. 7 scoring defense to Jordan-Hare Stadium allowing just 8.5 points per game. LSU has allowed just two touchdowns in two games this season, both coming in the fourth quarter of a blowout 33-17 opening win over No. 8 Miami.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS with temperatures expected to be in the low 90's.

"It's going to be very hot. It's always hot. It's always sweaty. Always bloody. It's one of those games that's a bloodbath," senior H-back Chandler Cox said. "It's going to be one of those -- it's going to come down to the wire. We've got to expect that. We've got to expect to get their best, which we are. We've got to come in there and play physical, because that's the only way we're going to win this game."