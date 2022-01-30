Auburn ‘like family’ to elite SG

AUBURN | Wesley Yates travelled over 600 miles this weekend and felt like he never left home. The 4-star shooting guard from Beaumont United in Beaumont, Texas, was in Auburn for an official visit. “It’s like a family. It feels just like at home, really,” said Yates. “From a couple of people I know down here, it’s just crazy because it feels exactly the same. Not too big, not too small -- perfect size. Not too much to do, just grind, really, and work.”

It certainly helped having one of his friends from Beaumont already at Auburn. Yates and current AU tight end Landen King grew up playing both football and basketball together. They spent time together over the weekend. “Just hanging with him, it’s like family,” Yates said. “He told me it was going to be like this, rowdy and loud, like a family atmosphere, and that’s really how it was. Everybody just treated me very well.” Yates played a game Friday night and arrived in Auburn Saturday morning in plenty of time to catch the top-ranked Tigers 86-68 win over Oklahoma at a packed Auburn Arena. “I enjoyed it,” he said. “I feel like I could fit into the play style. I like the way Coach (Bruce) Pearl let the kids play, let them take some pretty tough shots and just let them play through their mistakes. “I really liked the game and I enjoyed the energy. It was crazy. Everybody just — the stands, teammates clapping for each other, even players not getting in the game clapping for each other and cheering their brothers on — it was really good.” He finished off the day by heading to downtown Auburn for the traditional rolling of Toomer’s Corner. “It was crazy,” said Yates.