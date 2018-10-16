Auburn 'like family' to 5-star guard B.J. Boston
AUBURN | Class of 2020 five-star guard B.J. Boston took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. It was Boston’s second visit to Auburn.
“The visit was fun. It went great,” Boston said. “My dad came with me and we toured the campus and were with the players and coaches a lot. We enjoyed it.”
Boston, from Norcross, Ga., and his father arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday. During the visit, they attended Auburn’s Pro Day, met with academic advisors, hung out with several players and watched the first half of Auburn’s football game against Tennessee.
Boston also spent a lot of time with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and assistants Ira Bowman, Steven Pearl and Wes Flanigan.
“Auburn is tight-knit,” Boston said. “Everybody knows each other. Auburn is like family to me. Coach Pearl is a good coach and he’s real cool, too. I like him and the coaches a lot.”
Boston, who is ranked by Rivals as the No. 8 overall player in the 2020 class, is scheduled to visit Duke this weekend and Florida Nov. 2-4. He also will visit Alabama and Ohio State.
“I’m looking at everybody right now,” Boston said.
Boston will take his five official visits this year, but isn’t in a rush to make his college choice. The early signing period for the 2020 class is still more than a year away.
“I’m taking my time,” Boston said.