AUBURN | Class of 2020 five-star guard B.J. Boston took an official visit to Auburn last weekend. It was Boston’s second visit to Auburn.

“The visit was fun. It went great,” Boston said. “My dad came with me and we toured the campus and were with the players and coaches a lot. We enjoyed it.”

Boston, from Norcross, Ga., and his father arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday. During the visit, they attended Auburn’s Pro Day, met with academic advisors, hung out with several players and watched the first half of Auburn’s football game against Tennessee.