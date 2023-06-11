Auburn leaves 'good impression' on Hill
After months of trying, Daniel Hill finally made it to Auburn for the first time.
"I’m glad I finally got to come to Auburn," Hill said. "I’ve been trying to get up here for a few months now. Every time I tried, I had different things going on. As of right now, they’re in my top five. They really left a good impression on me and I really like what they had to offer me.
Listed as an athlete, the 6-foot-1 and 217 pound Hill has his eyes set on playing running back, and ever since he received an offer from Auburn, he’s been building his relationship with Carnell Williams
“We’ve had a good relationship for a while,” Hill said “We’ve been building up our relationship over the past few months. He really wanted me to come up here and see what they had to offer me and what he can do for me as a player not only, but also as a person. I really like that in him as a coach.”
Auburn already has a running back committed in J'Marion Burnette but that’s no issue for Hill. He embraces the idea of a two back class.
“He (Williams) was saying how they like to do two running backs in a game at the same time,” Hill said. “That wouldn’t be a problem with me, that’s not [stopping] me from committing to Auburn or anything like that. I can’t just be the only one committed and being on the field, you also have to have another good running back behind you.”
Hill, from Meridian high in Meridian, Miss., had plans to commit near the “end of the summer”, but that might not currently be the case.
“I’m not sure now because some schools want me to take officials during the season,” Hill said. “So I’m going to have to talk to my parents and see what they want to do about that.”
Hill has plans to visit Alabama next week and then South Carolina the week after. He also said he’d like to visit Auburn during the fall.
“I’ll try and get up here and experience the atmosphere,” he said.