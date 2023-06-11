After months of trying, Daniel Hill finally made it to Auburn for the first time.

"I’m glad I finally got to come to Auburn," Hill said. "I’ve been trying to get up here for a few months now. Every time I tried, I had different things going on. As of right now, they’re in my top five. They really left a good impression on me and I really like what they had to offer me.

Listed as an athlete, the 6-foot-1 and 217 pound Hill has his eyes set on playing running back, and ever since he received an offer from Auburn, he’s been building his relationship with Carnell Williams

“We’ve had a good relationship for a while,” Hill said “We’ve been building up our relationship over the past few months. He really wanted me to come up here and see what they had to offer me and what he can do for me as a player not only, but also as a person. I really like that in him as a coach.”