AUBURN | Jashawn Sheffield has many scholarship offers, but hadn’t listed a leader in his recruitment.
Not until he took his first visit to Auburn.
“Auburn is No. 1 for me right now,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield, a four-star athlete from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., named the Tigers his favorite after an overnight trip to campus. Sheffield arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Friday. He was joined on the visit by his teammate, four-star cornerback Jaylin Simpson.
“The visit went great,” Sheffield said. “I liked every part about it. I liked the town and the atmosphere. I saw the end of practice on Thursday and that was cool. (Friday) I took the tour and sat in with coaches in meetings.”
Sheffield, at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, is ranked the No. 10 athlete in the 2019 class. He could project at a number of positions, but Auburn sees him at either safety or wide receiver. Sheffield spent time during his visit meeting with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, defensive coordinator/area recruiter Kevin Steele and defensive backs coaches Marcus Woodson and Greg Brown.
Sheffield plans to return to Auburn before making his commitment. He’s unsure of when a commitment could come, but has little doubt about Auburn being on top.
“I can see myself playing there,” Sheffield said.
Rivals ranks Sheffield the No. 14 overall player in Georgia and No. 115 in the Rivals250.
Savages Only #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/GhIny9li4u— Jashawn Sheffield (@Jashawnsheff) March 30, 2018