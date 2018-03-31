AUBURN | Jashawn Sheffield has many scholarship offers, but hadn’t listed a leader in his recruitment.

Not until he took his first visit to Auburn. “Auburn is No. 1 for me right now,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield, a four-star athlete from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., named the Tigers his favorite after an overnight trip to campus. Sheffield arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Friday. He was joined on the visit by his teammate, four-star cornerback Jaylin Simpson.

“The visit went great,” Sheffield said. “I liked every part about it. I liked the town and the atmosphere. I saw the end of practice on Thursday and that was cool. (Friday) I took the tour and sat in with coaches in meetings.”