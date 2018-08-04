Logan was one of approximately 30 recruits at the BBQ. It was his second visit to Auburn during summer. Logan also attended Big Cat Weekend in June.

“Auburn is No. 1 for me,” Logan said. “They are No. 1 because of the relationships I have with the coaches.”

The Tigers took over Logan’s top spot after a visit last Saturday to Auburn’s end-of-the-summer BBQ.

During the BBQ, Logan spent time with Auburn safeties coach Greg Brown and area recruiter Kodi Burns.



“It was good to sit down with them and develop better relationships with them,” Logan said. “They are nice, understanding people. They keep it real with you and actually care about you on and off the field.”

The two coaches have made Logan a priority, and it could be a result of his versatility. Logan could play safety, cornerback and/or nickel in college.

“They are keeping in touch with me a lot,” Logan said. “Instead of me just texting them all the time, they hit me up, too. They are trying to build relationships with me so that we have a better understanding of each other.”

Logan plans to return to Auburn again soon, and it could be for an official visit.

“I’ll definitely be back. I have to go back,” Logan said. “I’m going to talk with them soon about setting up an official visit.”

Logan also is considering visits to Ole Miss, Nebraska, Florida State, USF and UCF. He’s not set on taking all five of his official visits, though. He may only need one.

A commitment could come before the start of his senior season.

“It will probably be in the next couple of weeks, maybe in the next month,” Logan said. “And Auburn is at the top.”