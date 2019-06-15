News More News
Auburn LB Richard Jibunor entering transfer portal

Richard Jibunor (37) during Auburn vs. Miss State on Oct. 6, 2018, in Starkville, Miss. (Wade Rackley / Auburn Athletics)
Nathan King • AuburnSports
@byNathanKing
Staff

One of Auburn's young studs along the front seven is looking to transfer.

Rising sophomore Richard Jibunor has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source close to the situation tells AuburnSports.com.

An outside backer who saw the field mostly at buck as a true freshman, Jibunor had eight tackles last season, including three TFLs and two sacks. He recorded a forced fumble in Auburn's win over Arkansas.

Jibunor committed to Auburn on Thanksgiving 2017 as a 4-star defender out of Athens, Ga. He chose the Tigers over Florida, but Tennessee was also a heavy player at the beginning of his recruitment.

Along with rising junior T.D. Moultry, Jibunor was expected to rotate behind NFL hopeful Nick Coe at buck linebacker this coming season.

