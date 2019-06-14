Auburn lands Rivals100 LB Trenton Simpson: "I loved everything about it"
The Auburn Tigers have been on a tear this month and Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson is the latest recruit to commit to Gus Malzahn's squad. The Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek star, now the highest rated member of Auburn's recruiting class, broke down his decision to pick the Tigers over Georgia and North Carolina.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"There was a great family feel when I went there," Simpson said. "I felt at home and I was just able to be myself. My family really enjoyed it and we fell in love with the campus. I loved everything about it.
"I'm really excited about how I'm going to be molded by the coaching staff and how they are going to use my size and speed to translate to their conference and get me to the next level," he said. "With them putting a linebacker into the NFL last year, it really stuck out to me that I'll be getting coached by guys that can put linebackers into the NFL.
"Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) and I are close," said Simpson. "He's really genuine and a high energy coach. He allows me to be myself and be comfortable every time we talk. Our conversations are very fluid and I feel very good at it. I just get that feeling of being at home."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Simpson has come a long way over the last few years, turning from a big-bodied running back into a standout linebacker. As a freshman, coaches gawked at Simpson's long, athletic frame, excited for the day that he filled out and put it all together. Now, at the end of his junior year, Simpson has developed into a big, mobile linebacker that can play sideline-to-sideline and be an asset in coverage.
Auburn's first linebacker commitment of the 2020 class, Simpson is also the only member of the Rivals100 to commit to Auburn so far. Look for Simpsons to get on the field early in career because of the speed and length he brings to the table.