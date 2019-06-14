The Auburn Tigers have been on a tear this month and Rivals100 linebacker Trenton Simpson is the latest recruit to commit to Gus Malzahn's squad. The Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek star, now the highest rated member of Auburn's recruiting class, broke down his decision to pick the Tigers over Georgia and North Carolina .

"There was a great family feel when I went there," Simpson said. "I felt at home and I was just able to be myself. My family really enjoyed it and we fell in love with the campus. I loved everything about it.

"I'm really excited about how I'm going to be molded by the coaching staff and how they are going to use my size and speed to translate to their conference and get me to the next level," he said. "With them putting a linebacker into the NFL last year, it really stuck out to me that I'll be getting coached by guys that can put linebackers into the NFL.

"Coach T-Will (Travis Williams) and I are close," said Simpson. "He's really genuine and a high energy coach. He allows me to be myself and be comfortable every time we talk. Our conversations are very fluid and I feel very good at it. I just get that feeling of being at home."





