The Tigers filled their biggest remaining personnel hole Thursday night when JUCO wing Chad Baker-Mazara committed to Auburn.

The 6-foot-7 forward chose Bruce Pearl's program over Texas A&M.

Baker-Mazara made a name for himself at San Diego State during the 2021-22 season, when he became the Mountain West Conference's Sixth Man of The Year after averaging 6.4 points per game. He shot 47 percent from the floor.

He spent last season at Northwest Florida Community College, where he averaged 15.2 points per game for a team that won 29 games. Most notably, Baker-Mazara shot 67-of-143 (47 percent) from three-point range.

Auburn has been searching for a top choice at small forward. Last year's starter at that position, Al Flanigan, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. His father, former Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan, left for a job at Ole Miss in April.