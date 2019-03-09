AUBURN — Jared Harper has never been more happy to have his shot blocked.

With just more than a minute to play, Auburn's point guard raced past his defender toward the basket. He quickly met Tennessee national player of the year contender Grant Williams who swatted Harper's shot all the way back to the 3-point line — and, more importantly, straight into the hands of Auburn guard Samir Doughty.

Doughty didn't hesitate. He grabbed the deflected shot, and for the second time in the second half, Doughty drained an end-of-the-shot-clock 3-pointer. It gave Auburn a six-point lead that wouldn't be relinquished.

The Tigers capped off the final regular-season game of the year with an 84-80 win over the No. 5 team in the nation.

"I was just trying to make a good play and get to the basket. I thought I was going to be able to get it up above him. But Samir made a big shot. He made two big 3s in the second half," Harper said after the win.

Even then, the most exciting game in Auburn Arena this season had some remaining intrigue.

An energetic Auburn crowd that spewed its fair share of boos at referees Saturday had one last opportunity to do so late. Anfernee McLemore fouled Grant Williams with 23 seconds remaining. Upon review, McLemore was dinged with a Flagrant 1, which gave Williams two shots — he made both — and the ball.

But two Jared Harper free throws, a Tennessee turnover on the next possession and two Samir Doughty free throws iced the game.

"It was a great college basketball game. Tennessee is a championship program," Bruce Pearl said. "Everybody in the country knows that Tennessee is a Final Four team. Everybody in the country now recognizes that Auburn is capable of beating, and in fact did beat, a Final Four team."

For the second game in a row, Auburn had to overcome a double-digit deficit. Tennessee led by as many as 11 on multiple occasions throughout the first half.

The Volunteers started the game shooting lights out, eclipsing the 60 percent mark for much of the first half. Backup guard Jordan Bowden went 5-of-6 from the field in the first half to give the Volunteers 12 quick bench points outside of its scoring trio of Williams, Jordan Bone and Admiral Schofield.

Schofield dealt with foul trouble for much of the game. He got his second foul with 9:39 remaining in the first half. Schofield picked up his third less than three minutes into the second half. By game's end, Schofield fouled out and only played 25 minutes, lower than his 32-minutes-per-game average.

Auburn fought its way back into the game early in the second half.

A 7-0 run to begin the second stanza gave Auburn a 42-41 lead just a few short minutes into the half. It closed up a six-point halftime gap, and it became a back-and-forth game from there.

The Tigers began to separate themselves at the start of the final 10 minutes of the second half. Jared Harper, who only had six points beforehand, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to stretch Auburn's lead to six points. The second one was ruled a made 3 on the court and was never reviewed. TV cameras caught Anfernee McLemore tipping it in — still in the cylinder, as well — but it was ruled a 3 rather than a 2-pointer or basket interference.

"I thought Ant tipped that in, honestly," Harper said.

With the win, Auburn clinched at least the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. It would take a blown South Carolina lead (up 11 in the second half against Georgia as of this post) to clinch the No. 4 seed and the double-bye. Regardless, winning the last four games of the regular season give the Tigers confidence heading into the conference and national tournaments.

Chuma Okeke led all Auburn scorers with 22 points. Harper and Brown added 16 apiece. Harper had 8 assists to go along with his 16-point outing.

The Tigers won its second game in a row that it's lost the rebounding battle by double digits.

It ended with Brown rushing to the sideline scoreboard to celebrate appropriately with Auburn fans and his family.

"I planned to do that if we were going to win," Brown said. "That’s something I just planned to do. I just wanted to share the moment with the fans. I wanted to share the moments with my parents. My auntie and my mom were up there, that’s who I went to. It was a great feeling knocking off a Top 5 team in may last game, senior night. Couldn’t ask for anything better other than an SEC Championship."

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Chuma Okeke — This could've gone to Bryce Brown who hit some big shots. It could've gone to Jared Harper whose eight assists and two big 3s in the second half helped Auburn secure the game. But this recognition goes to Okeke who was Auburn's best player from start to finish against Tennessee. Okeke finished with 22 points and 5 rebounds on 9-of-14 shooting.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Harper's shot blocked straight to Doughty 3 — The block and shot was detailed at the top of the article. It couldn't have been more of an unexpected turn of events. It couldn't have come at a bigger time. Props to Doughty for hitting that shot that, in essence, clinched the game.

STAT OF THE DAY: The turnover battle — This was something Auburn players and coaches referenced earlier this week as a must-win. The Tigers did that. Auburn only turned the ball over five times. Tennessee turned it over 13 times, which resulted in 19 points off turnovers for Auburn. That was the clear difference in the game.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: Bruce Pearl on this establishing a program culture — "This is the second time Dick Vitale has been in our arena this year. He saw a great game against Kentucky, and he saw a great game against Tennessee. He has to leave here thinking this might be a top-25 college basketball program. Not just a top-25 team — maybe a top-25 program. Wouldn't that be something? For those things to happen, you have to win in March. You have to win in tournament time."