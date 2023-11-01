AUBURN | It’s in the back of his mind every time Auburn drives into opponent’s territory. And eight out of eight times, Alex McPherson has come through for the Tigers’ first-year head coach. “As difficult as it's been for us to score this year, he's always on my mind,” said Hugh Freeze of Auburn’s freshman kicker. “I'm always thinking, what yard line can we get points particularly early in the game? So I think he's really, really, really good.”

McPherson drills a field goal against Mississippi State. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

McPherson has made all eight of his field goal attempts this season including a 53-yarder at Texas A&M, 27- and 42-yarders against Georgia and 39- and 49-yarders in last Saturday’s 27-13 win over Mississippi State. As long as the wind is not blowing in his face, McPherson says he feels comfortable from 60 yards and in, which means the wheels start turning for Freeze as soon as AU drives inside the 45-yard line. “That gives you a lot of confidence when your head coach is saying that he has confidence in you and that you’re gonna go out there and perform and do what you need to do,” said McPherson. “I think that speaks volumes to him as a coach to give his players confidence. “He’s a really uplifting guy and really motivational guy. When he has confidence in you, it’s really hard to go out there and not have confidence that you’re gonna make the kick.” In three games filling it for an injured Anders Carlson, McPherson made 6 of 7 field goals last season before redshirting. Carlson is now in the NFL along with his older brother Daniel Carlson.