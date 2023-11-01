Auburn kicker 'really, really, really good'
AUBURN | It’s in the back of his mind every time Auburn drives into opponent’s territory.
And eight out of eight times, Alex McPherson has come through for the Tigers’ first-year head coach.
“As difficult as it's been for us to score this year, he's always on my mind,” said Hugh Freeze of Auburn’s freshman kicker. “I'm always thinking, what yard line can we get points particularly early in the game? So I think he's really, really, really good.”
McPherson has made all eight of his field goal attempts this season including a 53-yarder at Texas A&M, 27- and 42-yarders against Georgia and 39- and 49-yarders in last Saturday’s 27-13 win over Mississippi State.
As long as the wind is not blowing in his face, McPherson says he feels comfortable from 60 yards and in, which means the wheels start turning for Freeze as soon as AU drives inside the 45-yard line.
“That gives you a lot of confidence when your head coach is saying that he has confidence in you and that you’re gonna go out there and perform and do what you need to do,” said McPherson. “I think that speaks volumes to him as a coach to give his players confidence.
“He’s a really uplifting guy and really motivational guy. When he has confidence in you, it’s really hard to go out there and not have confidence that you’re gonna make the kick.”
In three games filling it for an injured Anders Carlson, McPherson made 6 of 7 field goals last season before redshirting. Carlson is now in the NFL along with his older brother Daniel Carlson.
McPherson also has an older brother in the NFL. Evan McPherson, who was a standout kicker at Florida, is the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The brothers train together whenever Evan can make it down to Auburn or when they both return home to Ft. Payne, Ala.
“I think I get more nervous watching Evan than I do whenever I’m out there honestly,” said McPherson. “Not because I think he’s gonna miss or not make the kick, I just think that it’s my brother out there instead of me. If I was in control of the situation, I’d probably be less nervous.”
McPherson said he treats every kick the same whether its early in the first quarter or late in the fourth, which helps him deal with the pressure.
Freeze is confident McPherson can handle the most pressure-packed of situations.
“I'm extremely comfortable,” said Freeze. “I think in these next few road games, he plays a huge role in getting points when we get in field position.”
Auburn plays at Vanderbilt this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.