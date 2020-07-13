AuburnSports - Auburn keeping close eye on in-state offensive tackle

“They haven’t offered, but they’ve been staying in touch with me,” Orr said. “I actually hear from Auburn a lot, about twice a week.”

Not yet, at least.

Gadsden City offensive tackle Rod Orr has several Power 5 offers, but Auburn is not one of them.

“They are both cool coaches,” Orr said. “I like them. Coach Williams is a cool dude. I know he played at Etowah and then at Auburn. My dad knows him pretty well, too.”

Orr has offers from Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky and Kansas, among others. He hopes Auburn joins the group before August.

“I’m supposed to be committing Aug. 1,” Orr said. “Auburn is telling me to wait. They want me to be patient so they can come see me, but if they can’t, they also could offer before Aug. 1.”

An offer from Auburn likely would impact his recruitment.

“It would be big,” Orr said. “I would love it. Auburn was my favorite school growing up. It would mean a lot.”

For now, Orr continues to plan a commitment in three weeks.

“My plan is to commit Aug. 1,” he said. “But that could change.”

Rivals ranks Orr, who is 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, the No. 70 offensive tackle in the country and No. 31 overall recruit in Alabama.