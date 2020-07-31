AuburnSports - Auburn is 'dream school' for in-state OT Rayvon Crum

Auburn is 'dream school' for in-state OT Rayvon Crum
Pinson Valley offensive tackle Rayvon Crum has several offers.
Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas and Arizona State have offered. So have Troy, East Carolina and South Florida, among others.
But Crum is patiently awaiting one more. He wants an offer from Auburn.
“Auburn is my dream school,” Crum said. “I grew up an Auburn fan and love everything about Auburn.”
Crum might not have to wait much longer for the offer. He’s received increased interest from Auburn offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and believes the Tigers could be close.
“I’ve actually been hearing from Auburn a lot,” Crum said. “I feel like they are really close, definitely really close. They said they are really ready to get this thing rolling.”
Should Auburn offer, it would change the dynamic of Crum’s recruitment. In fact, it likely would end his recruitment.
“I wouldn’t believe it if they offered,” Crum said. “It would mean the world to me. I would definitely accept it and commit.”
Crum has a good relationship with Bicknell. Even though Bicknell is in his first year at Auburn, the coach and recruit have developed a strong bond in a short amount of time.
“Coach Bicknell is a really nice dude,” Crum said. “I can’t really explain how good our relationship is, but it’s really good. I like him a lot.”
Crum also likes Auburn’s campus and gameday atmosphere. He’s visited campus three times and attended one game.
“I absolutely love the atmosphere,” he said.
Crum hopes to be part of it in the future.
#WAREAGLE 💙🧡🦅 @AuburnMade @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/9Tu0527GaP— BIG CRUM 6️⃣0️⃣ (@rayvon_crum) July 27, 2020