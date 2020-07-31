AuburnSports - Auburn is 'dream school' for in-state OT Rayvon Crum

Pinson Valley offensive tackle Rayvon Crum has several offers. Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Kansas and Arizona State have offered. So have Troy, East Carolina and South Florida, among others. But Crum is patiently awaiting one more. He wants an offer from Auburn. “Auburn is my dream school,” Crum said. “I grew up an Auburn fan and love everything about Auburn.”



Crum might not have to wait much longer for the offer. He’s received increased interest from Auburn offensive line coach Jack Bicknell and believes the Tigers could be close. “I’ve actually been hearing from Auburn a lot,” Crum said. “I feel like they are really close, definitely really close. They said they are really ready to get this thing rolling.” Should Auburn offer, it would change the dynamic of Crum’s recruitment. In fact, it likely would end his recruitment. “I wouldn’t believe it if they offered,” Crum said. “It would mean the world to me. I would definitely accept it and commit.”