AuburnSports - Auburn involved with another top transfer

Following the decision of big-time Georgetown transfer Mac McClung to commit to Texas Tech, the Auburn head coach is again at work on the recruiting trail, looking to court another experienced transfer player to the Plains.

A day after entering the transfer portal in a big blow to St. John's, wing LJ Figueroa has heard from Pearl's staff, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported Wednesday afternoon.

Figueroa, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound scorer who still has his name in the 2020 NBA draft pool, elected not to return to Mike Anderson's St. John's program for his final year of eligibility.

Recruited as a 4-star shooting guard after one year at JUCO Odessa College in Texas, he started 64 games over the past two seasons for the Red Storm.

Plainly stated, Figueroa was a bucket-getter for St. John's, and a consistent one at that, averaging 14.4 and 14.5 points per game during his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively. He shoots a career 37.4% from downtown and also averaged 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Figueroa is now one of the top overall players on the market, and it's no surprise Auburn will have to fight off a host of suitors thanks to his production on both ends of the floor over the past two seasons.

For the Tigers in particular, Figueroa would be a fine fit for their roster need — which is scoring and experience, preferably with a player who can add depth to the 2 or 3 spot.

Auburn has just one scholarship remaining.

Pearl continues to juggle his desire for an veteran transfer with the recruitment of the nation's No. 1 player in the class of 2021. Jonathan Kuminga, who put Auburn in his top 5 landing spots last week, has yet to declare whether he'll reclassify to 2020 and be an option for Auburn to add immediately, like he's said in the past he might do.