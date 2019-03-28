KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Earlier this week, Bruce Pearl started out North Carolina prep by putting Tar Heels player information the board.

The first player on the board: North Carolina guard Coby White.

He's been an oft-talked-about player in college basketball this season, viewed as one of the most explosive end-to-end guards in the country. Auburn point guard Jared Harper has heard plenty about White this season.

Still, when Pearl started to put White's information up the board, Harper was a bit taken aback.

"Jared said, 'Is he 6-5?'" Pearl said. "I said, 'I bet you he's probably 6-4 or 6-5, yeah.' It's just that he plays so fast you don't think he's 6-4 or 6-5."

The contrast between the two backcourts, in terms of listed height, is stark.

For Auburn: 5-foot-11 Jared Harper, 6-foot J'Von McCormick, 6-foot-3 Bryce Brown.

For North Carolina: 6-foot-5 Coby White, 6-foot-4 Kenny Williams, 6-foot-4 Brandon Robinson. Throw in 6-foot-9 small forward Cam Johnson who's one of the best 3-point shooters in America, and it's a tough matchup for Auburn.

Generally speaking, Auburn would take advantage of the size disadvantages by being faster and quicker. It's the strategy the Tigers used to run the Kansas Jayhawks out of the gym and the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City.

Kansas couldn't deal with Auburn's speed. North Carolina can.

That's what makes this backcourt matchup such a challenge for the Tigers.

"It's a great match up of guards. They've got big guards that are also quick. We've got little guards that are also quick," Pearl said. "So, I don't know that we have a speed and quickness advantage, but they do have a size and length advantage."

Don't let Pearl's motivational attempts fool you, though.

He trusts his guards as much as anyone else's.

Sure, he accepts North Carolina's guards are bigger than Auburn and, at the very least, close to as fast. He also admits this Tar Heels squad — thanks in large part to its backcourt — might be the most talented, most versatile groups left in the tournament.

Pearl would still take his guys over anyone.

He remembers going to watch Jared Harper play high school basketball for the first time. Harper was finishing up his junior season and, at a generous 5-foot-11, didn't have many big-time offers at the time. Pearl saw Harper play against Brandon Robinson's (now at UNC) team in Georgia.

From that moment, Pearl was willing to take Harper over anyone — regardless of size and talent.

"When coaches go to see players, sometimes you have the fortune of seeing them play well on that night. ... Jared played great. He was just in his junior year. I told my guys, if we don't get him committed now, he will not be available after the summer time. He is special. He's the best little guard I've seen in a long, long time. Little guards didn't bother me," Pearl said. "When we brought him in, I asked him, 'Do you wanna play in the SEC?' He said yes. I said, 'Do you think Kentucky, Georgia or Florida are going to offer you a scholarship?' He said probably not. I said, 'Well I'm offering you one right now to be the leader of my program for the next four years. We're not very good right now, but I promise you if you come to Auburn, you'll be playing for championships. He took me at my word. Promises made, promises kept."

Friday against North Carolina is another opportunity for Harper to prove himself against elite-level talent, another chance for Auburn to prove it belongs with historic blue bloods.

The guards will be the focal point of the matchup.

Who hits their threes, who avoids turning the ball over, who is able to control the ferocious pace will determine the different in the game. Most everyone will look at the White-Williams-Robinson rotations more favorably than the Harper-McCormick-Brown trio. A lot of that has to do with North Carolina being North Carolina. A lot of it has to do with the Tigers being the under-recruited, undersized backcourt that they are.

Who won't be bothered by North Carolina's speedy guard pace and so-called intimidating presence?

Ultimately, the only people that matter.

"Most teams will be afraid around North Carolina. I feel like one of those teams, we're going to play the way we play. We'll continue to get up and down in transitions and we expect the same thing from them," Brown said. "We're not going to change how we play or what we do. It's gotten us this far."