"Oh yeah, they’re definitely still in the picture," Merritt said. "They’re close to home, so I gotta keep them in mind. Coaches are texting me here and there, they wanted me to come up to a game, so I finally got up to a game."

However, following a game day visit to Auburn last week, the Tigers might have worked their way back into his recruitment.

The Rivals100 defensive end in the 2025 class saw the Tigers take on No. 1 Georgia, ultimately falling short in an upset bid over the Bulldogs. Seeing Auburn hang around with Georgia was not something he expected.

"It was a good game, not gonna lie," Merritt said. "They played very well. Georgia’s a very good team, I’m surprised with how they played and stood up against Georgia, not that bad of a game."

Merritt paid close attention to both defensive lines, as Auburn's Marcus Harris had one of the best games of his career.

"It was good, he got a lot of pressures," Merritt said. "In general, the d-line did pretty good. Georgia’s d-line did very good as well, I was watching them. Both d-lines did very good."

The defensive line wasn't the only thing that impressed him. Sold out Jordan Hare Stadium on a Saturday afternoon was another aspect of the visit he enjoyed.

"It was great. Loud, [80,000] people here," Merritt said. "It was very electric and I would love to play in front of this many people."