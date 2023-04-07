"It was great. Loved the facility, it was a great facility," Downs said. "I talked with Coach (Jeremy) Garrett, he’s a very cool guy. Talked to Coach (Hugh) Freeze, love both of those guys and I plan on coming back over here."

It won't be the last for the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman out of Greer, South Carolina.

What was the message to Downs?

"They said they want me on this campus, they love how I play and they said this could be family for me," Downs said.

While he was on campus, Downs got an opportunity to sit in team meetings and watch practice.

"You see Coach Freeze everywhere on the field, it’s not like he’s invisible and stuff," Downs said. "Just love the experience."

Currently, Downs has over 15 offers and Auburn is one of four SEC offers that he holds. There aren't any other visits planned for other schools, but some are likely to pop up before the spring ends.