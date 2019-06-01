Justyn Ross was once in E.J. Williams's shoes. In fact, it was just a year ago.

Prior to bursting onto the scene at Clemson with a stellar true freshman campaign that culminated with a dominant performance in a national title win over Alabama, Ross was the No. 1 player in the state out of Central High School — just over 40 minutes from Auburn’s campus.

Now, Ross is guiding Williams along through the final stretch of the recruiting process. But Williams’s former teammate in Phenix City isn’t trying to persuade him one way or the other.

“I text Justyn probably every day,” Williams said after his attendance at Auburn’s 2019 Big Cat Weekend recruiting event. “He’s like big brother to me. He doesn’t just always push Clemson on me, either. He just says to go where I feel like I fit in best.”

Last week Williams narrowed his shortlist to Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound wideout said Saturday that list hasn’t changed, but he does now have a top 3 following Big Cat Weekend — and Auburn made the cut.

“I’d rate Auburn top 3 now, after today,” Williams said. “This is one of the best experiences I’ve had at Auburn, out of all the times I’ve ever come here.”

Although he did not disclose who the other two programs would theoretically be in this final trio of schools, the state’s No. 3 player reiterated that one of the prime factors in his decision will be early playing time.

“I at least want a chance to compete for a starting spot as a freshman,” Williams said.

He noted the success of Darius Slayton, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz recently as the Auburn offense has leaned more toward the pass over the last two seasons. In speaking with receivers coach Kodi Burns — his primary recruiter — E.J. Williams said he projects at the “9 receiver” at Auburn, also known as the boundary position. Slayton occupied that role last year, and Seth Williams is expected to take over there in 2019.