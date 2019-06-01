Auburn in E.J. Williams's top 3 after Big Cat
Justyn Ross was once in E.J. Williams's shoes. In fact, it was just a year ago.
Prior to bursting onto the scene at Clemson with a stellar true freshman campaign that culminated with a dominant performance in a national title win over Alabama, Ross was the No. 1 player in the state out of Central High School — just over 40 minutes from Auburn’s campus.
Now, Ross is guiding Williams along through the final stretch of the recruiting process. But Williams’s former teammate in Phenix City isn’t trying to persuade him one way or the other.
“I text Justyn probably every day,” Williams said after his attendance at Auburn’s 2019 Big Cat Weekend recruiting event. “He’s like big brother to me. He doesn’t just always push Clemson on me, either. He just says to go where I feel like I fit in best.”
Last week Williams narrowed his shortlist to Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound wideout said Saturday that list hasn’t changed, but he does now have a top 3 following Big Cat Weekend — and Auburn made the cut.
“I’d rate Auburn top 3 now, after today,” Williams said. “This is one of the best experiences I’ve had at Auburn, out of all the times I’ve ever come here.”
Although he did not disclose who the other two programs would theoretically be in this final trio of schools, the state’s No. 3 player reiterated that one of the prime factors in his decision will be early playing time.
“I at least want a chance to compete for a starting spot as a freshman,” Williams said.
He noted the success of Darius Slayton, Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz recently as the Auburn offense has leaned more toward the pass over the last two seasons. In speaking with receivers coach Kodi Burns — his primary recruiter — E.J. Williams said he projects at the “9 receiver” at Auburn, also known as the boundary position. Slayton occupied that role last year, and Seth Williams is expected to take over there in 2019.
E.J. Williams said he spent a portion of Big Cat Weekend sitting down with Burns. Although the two have been in contact since the start of E.J. Williams’s recruitment, this visit was different.
“Really, we got a lot closer this weekend,” E.J. Williams said of his relationship with Burns. “He was telling me a story about his tough times… I told him my story about my dad. It was really a close moment for me and him.”
E.J. Williams said he plays in honor of his father, who passed away when he was 8 years old.
“It showed I was a tough young man at a young age that I could just fight through my dad passing away, not being there,” E.J. Williams said. “He didn’t get to see me play not one game in football pads… I kept working because I knew he would want to see me do good on the field.”
LSU will host the 4-star receiver next week, but Auburn will receive an official visit later this month, he said. As the clock winds down toward his August 24 scheduled commitment — the day his father passed away — E.J. Williams said schools will have to “really come after” him to earn his favor.
“You’ve got to show that you want me,” he said. “… Auburn’s shown me everything I want to see. Not one bad thing I can say about Auburn.”