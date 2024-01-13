AU improves to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in the SEC.

Auburn scored 26 points off 17 LSU turnovers and held on for a 93-78 win Saturday night at Neville Arena.

AUBURN | In the end, No. 16 Auburn got it done on defense.

Auburn began the second half with a 7-0 run and then a 10-0 run to take a 28-point lead midway through.

LSU cut AU’s lead to nine with 5:34 left with a 21-2 run, which started with four consecutive 3-pointers. But Chad Baker-Mazara scored seven of his team-high 19 over the final 4:13 to clinch the win.

AU had a season high 16 steals led by Baker-Mazara’s six.

Johni Broome added 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Aden Holloway had 13 points and Tre Donaldson 10.

Holloway and Donaldson, AU’s two point guards, combined for six assists, two turnovers and three steals. AU had 20 assists, reaching the 20-mark for the sixth time this season and the first during conference play.

LSU leading scorer Jalen Cook was held to just seven points on 3 of 8 shooting.

Auburn out-scored LSU 19-4 over the final 6:23 of the first half to go into the break up 51-34. AU scored 14 points off 12 LSU turnovers and made 7 of 14 3-pointers.

AU shot 45.9 percent from the floor including 10 of 25 from 3-point range. AU out-rebounded LSU 39-22.

AU had 49 bench points including 26 in the first half.

Auburn returns to action Wednesday night at Vanderbilt. Tip-off at Memorial Gymnasium is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.